The Washington Post

CYNTHIA "CYNDI" DAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA "CYNDI" DAY.
Service Information
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center
600 Watkins Park Dr
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Cynthia Day "Cyndi"  

Cynthia Ann Day, 50 entered into eternal peace on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She is survived by her son, Jeremiah Williams, parents, Earl D. and Nadine Day, sisters, Juliette, Sonya and Yolanda, brothers, Earl and Edgar and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Homegoing service will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center, 600 Watkins Park Dr, Upper Marlboro, MD. Visitation: 10 a.m. Homegoing celebration: 11 a.m. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on June 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.