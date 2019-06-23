Cynthia Day "Cyndi"
Cynthia Ann Day, 50 entered into eternal peace on Thursday, May 30, 2019. She is survived by her son, Jeremiah Williams, parents, Earl D. and Nadine Day, sisters, Juliette, Sonya and Yolanda, brothers, Earl and Edgar and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Homegoing service will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden Worship Center, 600 Watkins Park Dr, Upper Marlboro, MD. Visitation: 10 a.m. Homegoing celebration: 11 a.m. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.