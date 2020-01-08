CYNTHIA R. FREEMAN (Age 80)
"Dottie"
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, December 30, 2019. Resident of Landover, MD, formerly of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of George E. Freeman; devoted mother of Dawn Freeman and Sherri Eley. Also survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter, Stacie Haynes and sister, Melba Swann. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Pl., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.