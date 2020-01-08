The Washington Post

cynthia "Dottie" freeman

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
3800 Ely Pl.
Washington, DC
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
3800 Ely Pl.
Washington, DC
CYNTHIA R. FREEMAN (Age 80)  
"Dottie"  

Peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, December 30, 2019. Resident of Landover, MD, formerly of Washington, DC. Beloved wife of George E. Freeman; devoted mother of Dawn Freeman and Sherri Eley. Also survived by four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren. Predeceased by daughter, Stacie Haynes and sister, Melba Swann. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m., at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Pl., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300