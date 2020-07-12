

CYNTHIA ANN GANGLER "Cindy"

Cynthia Ann Gangler "Cindy" passed away July 3, 2020, at home in Raleigh, North Carolina, with her husband at her side. Cindy was born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 20, 1959. The family moved to Bethesda, Maryland when Cindy's father, James, was transferred with NASA to Washington, D.C. After graduation from Walt Whitman High School, Cindy travelled to England, where she indulged her love for horses, and studied to become an accredited Equestrian. She then returned to Maryland and received her BA from American University in International Studies. Among her many talents, she oversaw the building of a beautiful home on an estate in The Plains, Virginia. She was employed in the early days of Discovery Communications, and later in life went back to school to receive her Masters in Social Services from North Carolina State. Cindy is survived by her husband Kevin Scotti, her mother June Gangler, and her two brothers David (Natalie) Gangler and Mark Gangler, niece Rebecca, and two nephews Nick and Kurt, and many great nieces and nephews. A private family service is planned to celebrate the Life of Cindy. Donations may be made to Hospice Care of your choice.



