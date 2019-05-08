CYNTHIA GARDNER
On Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved mother of Wendy White; cherished grandmother of Stevie White, Ariel and Wenston Hinson-White; sister of Zenobia Jackson. Also survived by brother-in-law, Robert Jackson; nephew, Robert Jackson, Jr.; nephew/godson, Andre Jackson, Sr., Eric and Aaron Jackson; and godson, Shaun Bailey. Visitation Thursday, May 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Imani Temple, 2420 Brooks Dr., Suitland, MD, 20746 where an additional visitation will be held Friday, May 10 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery. Arrangements by SLOCUM FUNERAL SERVICE, PA, 301-979-8818.