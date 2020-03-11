

Cynthia King Hall (Age 85)



Of Big Island, VA departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leroy Hall, Sr. She is survived by her son, James Leroy Hall, Jr. (wife, Betty); daughter, Victoria S. Hall; other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church, 1055 Sycamore Dr., Goode, VA 24556. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to: Jubilee Family Development Center, 1512 Florida Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501 or to the Legacy Museum of African American History, P.O. Box 308, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home, 1039 Rock Castle Rd., Bedford, VA 24523.