CYNTHIA G. HEFFRON
On February 9, 2020 Cynthia G. Heffron (nee Goff), age 88, passed away in Bethesda, MD. Born July 19, 1931, to the late Robert and Marion (nee German) Goff in Washington, DC. She was awarded an Associate Degree from Stephens College of Columbia, MO. Beloved mother of Hilary Hope Heffron of Bethesda, MD, Noel Ramsay Lord (Ronny) of New Market, MD and Kathleen Louise Heffron of Brooklyn, NY. Beloved "Grammy" of Emily Ramsay Lord, Chelsea Hilary High and Zachary Oliver Lord. Devoted great grandmother of Jase Sweeney, Skye High, Jax Lavander, Julionna Lord, Tatum High and Frank "Joey" Harris. She will also be missed by her many friends and her furry friends, especially her beloved Blue. Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Australia Animals Emergency Fundraiser at Pawsitivity, 197 Griggs St. N., St. Paul, MN 55104.