The Washington Post

CYNTHIA HEFFRON (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May God bless All of you in this time of sorrow."
Service Information
Thibadeau Mortuary Service, P.A.
124 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-495-4950
Notice
Send Flowers

 

CYNTHIA G. HEFFRON  

On February 9, 2020 Cynthia G. Heffron (nee Goff), age 88, passed away in Bethesda, MD. Born July 19, 1931, to the late Robert and Marion (nee German) Goff in Washington, DC. She was awarded an Associate Degree from Stephens College of Columbia, MO. Beloved mother of Hilary Hope Heffron of Bethesda, MD, Noel Ramsay Lord (Ronny) of New Market, MD and Kathleen Louise Heffron of Brooklyn, NY. Beloved "Grammy" of Emily Ramsay Lord, Chelsea Hilary High and Zachary Oliver Lord. Devoted great grandmother of Jase Sweeney, Skye High, Jax Lavander, Julionna Lord, Tatum High and Frank "Joey" Harris. She will also be missed by her many friends and her furry friends, especially her beloved Blue. Services private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Australia Animals Emergency Fundraiser at Pawsitivity, 197 Griggs St. N., St. Paul, MN 55104.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.