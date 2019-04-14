Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CYNTHIA HELMS. View Sign

HELMS Cynthia Helms Cynthia Helms was gathered on April 12, 2019. She was born 95 years ago in Maldon, England. She joined the British Navy during World War II at 18 and served as a WREN. After the war, she emigrated to the U.S. with two toddlers and her then husband Dr. Allan McKelvie, settled in Washington and became a U.S. citizen. The rotating stack of 30 or so books on the sideboard in her front hall is evidence of her never-ending (never sated) curiosity. The books -which she gave away as fast as she read them--touch on subjects from the popes, to birds, to the presidents and the Rolling Stones. She was energetic. At 85, she drove to Pennsylvania to knock on doors for Barack Obama. She routinely blocked out time for events of interest, whether it was bridge at Guy Mason, a reception at the Supreme Court, or a panel discussion on foreign policy at Brookings. She directed her energies to projects that would have an impact on the community and on individuals who might make our life better. She worked as producer and host of the weekly Radio Smithsonian. She started Concern, Inc. with a wonderful group of independent minded women, founded and sponsored fellowships at the Iraq Women's Fellowship Foundation and WorldWIDE, served as a member of the Selection Committee White House Fellows and the Harriman Fellows Advisory Committee, and on the boards of the Freer and Sackler Galleries, World Resources Institute, Friends of the National Arboretum, and the National Fund for the United States Botanic Garden. She supported individuals and institutions, including contributing substantial support to DC Prep Public Charter School, a portion dedicated as seed money for a library named in her honor. She was quietly competitive, achieving a Bronze Life Member of the American Contract Bridge League. In 1968 she married Richards Helms, then Director of Central Intelligence. In 1973, they moved to Iran, where he served as ambassador. Her time in Iran inspired her to write two books. She eventually published a third. They had a wonderful marriage (though at times Dick would have to tolerate wearing an overcoat inside to keep warm, as she kept their house as cold as the one she grew up in). She has been looking forward to joining him. She is survived by four children who have stayed close, living in Washington, DC, Jill McKelvie, Roderick McKelvie (Claire), Allan McKelvie (Darina) and Lindsay Eakin (Terry), and a stepson, Dennis Helms (Meg) of Princeton, NJ. She has 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in her memory to the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation,

