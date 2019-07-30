Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

JOHNSON CYNTHIA MARIE PELLEGRINI JOHNSON "Cindy" Cynthia (Cindy) Marie Pellegrini Johnson, 49, of Washington, DC, passed away on July 26, 2019 following a valiant, two year battle with ovarian cancer. Cindy was born in Manchester, CT to Earlene and Gary Pellegrini. She was valedictorian of her class at Ellington High School in Ellington, CT and graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA. While in college she met her future husband, Jason Johnson, who she married in 1995. After graduation, Cindy worked for Rep. Jay Inslee during his first term as a U.S. congressman. She then served in the office of Rep. Gerald Kleczka of Wisconsin. In 1995, Cindy joined the office of Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York state where she helped draft the historic Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act. After her career in Congress, Cindy devoted herself to nonprofit advocacy. While at American Academy of Pediatrics she helped ensure coverage for children's preventive care in the Affordable Care Act and helped end the dangerous use of lead in children's toys. Most recently, at the March of Dimes, Cindy was at the forefront of the legislative response to the Zika virus. Cindy was a Baldridge Executive Fellow and served as the consumer representative on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cindy's true happiness came from spending time with her family and friends. She reveled in her children's accomplishments big and small. She sang in the choir of St. Peter's Catholic Church on Capitol Hill for 25 years and volunteered at numerous organizations across her community. She loved walking to museums on the weekends, traveling far and wide with her family, and getting her hands dirty in the garden. Cindy is survived by her husband, Jason, and their children Ethan and Camilla Johnson of Washington, DC. She is also survived by her mother and father, Earlene and Gary Pellegrini of Ellington, CT; her brother, and sister-in-law; Joseph and Christine Pellegrini, her nephews, Andrew, Adrian, and Grady Pellegrini, and niece, Lilly Mitchell. Her extended family, legions of friends, colleagues and neighbors also mourn her passing. Visitations and the funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Capitol Hill located at 313 2nd Street, SE, Washington, DC. Visitations will be held on Friday evening, August 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday morning, August 3 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral repast.Visitations and the funeral service will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Capitol Hill located at 313 2nd Street, SE, Washington, DC. Visitations will be held on Friday evening, August 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday morning, August 3 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 3 at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral repast.

