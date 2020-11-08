

CYNTHIA GAIL LAW (Age 76)

Cynthia died on Wednesday, October 28,2020 at Unique Rehabilitation and Health Center Washington, DC. Precious mother of Michael D. Morgan, Sr.; devoted grandmother of Michael D. Morgan, Jr.; sister of Aletta Ellen Law and her husband Gregory R. Bennett; aunt of Lamar R. Bennett and his wife Christine Bennett and great nephew and niece, Beau and Elle Marie Bennett. She was predeceased by her child Lamont Ogburn and her parents, Clarence and Glendale Hazel Law. Cynthia graduated from Gary District High School, Gary WV in 1962. She attended West Virginia State College, Institute, WV, and enjoyed tenure with the Library of Congress. Cynthia will be missed. No services were held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store