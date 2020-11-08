1/1
CYNTHIA LAW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CYNTHIA GAIL LAW (Age 76)  
Cynthia died on Wednesday, October 28,2020 at Unique Rehabilitation and Health Center Washington, DC. Precious mother of Michael D. Morgan, Sr.; devoted grandmother of Michael D. Morgan, Jr.; sister of Aletta Ellen Law and her husband Gregory R. Bennett; aunt of Lamar R. Bennett and his wife Christine Bennett and great nephew and niece, Beau and Elle Marie Bennett. She was predeceased by her child Lamont Ogburn and her parents, Clarence and Glendale Hazel Law. Cynthia graduated from Gary District High School, Gary WV in 1962. She attended West Virginia State College, Institute, WV, and enjoyed tenure with the Library of Congress. Cynthia will be missed. No services were held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved