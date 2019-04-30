

Cynthia Meadow



On April 25, 2019 Cynthia K. Watkins Meadow died in Baltimore, Maryland. Born July 27, 1941 in Fort On April 25, 2019 Cynthia K. Watkins Meadow died in Baltimore, Maryland. Born July 27, 1941 in Fort Smith , Arkansas. She was the daughter of Orville C. Watkins and Dorthey Louise Wasson Watkins, both parents predeceased her.

After graduation from Fort Smith High School (now Northside High School). Cynthia worked two years for the Derrel Thomas Company in Van Buren, Arkansas. During that time, she earned college credits for her freshman year taking night classes at Fort Smith Junior College (now the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith).

Cynthia graduated from Baylor University, Waco Texas in 1964 and began a 30-year career with the United States Congress, Washington DC. During that time, she earned a JD degree from the Columbus School of Law, Catholic University of America, and married Joseph F. Meadow with whom she had one son, Michael Joseph.

On Capitol Hill, in Washington DC, she served on the staff of U.S. Senator Ralph Yarborough (D-TX) and then on the Judiciary Committee in the House of Representatives as Council under Chairman Jack Brooks (D-TX) assisting him in passage of the American Disabilities Act (ADA). She also served on the Judiciary Subcommittee on Economic and Commercial Law as Chief Council.

Following her retirement in January 1995, Cynthia attended and graduated from the Baptist Seminary in Richmond, Virginia in May 1999. As part of her curriculum she served with fellow students on a mission trip to Denia, Spain and completed a ministry internship at University Baptist Church in College Park, Maryland where she was ordained a deacon and taught lady's bible classes.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with incurable leukemia and volunteered to take part in several medicine trials. She often said she would be fine no matter the outcome of the disease because she knew without doubt that she had a personal relationship with God the Father through, Jesus, His Son and the Holy Spirit, and knew that life after death is real.

She often expressed gratitude for the loving care she received from her husband and son during her illness, and for the hours of hard work by her sisters, Sandy and Gloria, and brother-in-law Bob Bradford for their assistance with her affairs.

She is also survived by her nephews David Bradford of Austin, Texas, and Greg Bradford of Frisco, Texas, and their families, and her niece Mary Stapleton PhD. of Towson, Maryland.

All services were held by the family privately through Ruck Funeral Home in Baltimore, Maryland on Monday, April 29, 2019.