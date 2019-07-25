

CYNTHIA SUZANNE MONAHAN

(nee Bergman) (Age 88)



A native Washingtonian and resident of Potomac, Maryland since 1960 died Saturday July 20, 2019. She was a graduate of Mt. Vernon Jr. College and attended the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill and George Washington University, with a major in English Literature. In the 1950's she worked on Capitol Hill in the office of Sen. Homer E. Capehart and joined her Father, Arthur J. "Dutch" Bergman on his Saturday T.V. show "Dutch Bergman's Scoreboard". In 1960 she married Cdr. Robert J. Monahan, a career Naval officer and aviator, who served with distinction in WWII and Korea. He died in 2005. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church and she and her husband were the first couple married in the parish. She taught the "Great Books Program" when her daughter attended Our Lady of Mercy School in Potomac. In 1997 she became a member of the International Society of Appraisers, with a specialty in Residential Contents. She and her partner, Susan Moran, did personal property appraisal work and launched their business, Greenbrier Estate Sales. They conducted estate sales in MD, VA and DC for more than 25 years. She was a woman of great humor, a voracious reader, an avid traveler and bridge player and a lover of animals and the Arts. To the delight of her family and close friends, she wrote poetry - "very light verse", she claimed. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, her parents, Arthur and Florence Bergman of Chevy Chase and her brother Arthur Bergman Jr. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Monahan Arrowsmith and her husband Rick, residents of Boyds, MD.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Potomac, Maryland, with a reception to follow at Hunter's Inn.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of Montgomery County Animals.