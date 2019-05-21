

Cynthia M. Nicastro (Age 78)



Of Frankford, DE formerly of Hyattsville, MD passed away on May 18, 2019.

She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Anthony Nicastro and a granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Wood. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 60 years, Anthony J. Nicastro; a daughter, Michelle Neafsey (Michael); two granddaughters, Stephanie Wood and Cara Wood; a brother, Francis Gocal and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23,2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where friends may visit after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Cindy's name to St. Ann Catholic Church Building Fund at the above address or Easterseals Camp Fairlee, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720.

