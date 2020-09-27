1/1
CYNTHIA PEEL
CYNTHIA ANN PEEL (nee PRATT)  
Born December 21, 1950, in Bethesda, MD, to William L. and Catherine Louise Lane Pratt, and one of 10 children: Charlotte Wilson; Susan Pratt (d.); Martha Curry (d.); James Pratt; Kathleen Brosnan; Mary Elisa Vermilye; John Pratt; William Pratt Jr., and Jeanne Main. Loving mother of Jonathan Peel (Naples) and Natalie Peel (Denver), predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Nicholas Peel, originally of Great Britain. Graduate of Georgetown Dental School, and resided in Potomac, MD before the family moved to Naples, FL, where she died suddenly September 5, 2020. She leaves behind many friends and colleagues from the DC area, who will remember her as a vibrant, ambitious, and fun-loving soul. She could do anything she set her mind to, her motto being "just do it'. While in Naples, she pursued her love of art in her paintings, and her love of creating - designing and having built her family residence. A memorial service will be held October 10, 2020, 10 a.m., at Trinity by the Cove in Naples, FL, which will also be available via Zoom. Friends are invited to share pictures and stories, and obtain information about her service at cindypeelmemorial@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Cindy may be made to a charity of your choice. "Shine Silently"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
