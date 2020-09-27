CYNTHIA PEEL

Learning of Cindy's passing saddens me greatly. She was a very accomplished person who overcame many obstacles. I once called her "friend" as we shared several activities at Trinity by the Cove Church. My most vivid and cherished memory occurred after our weekly mah jongg game. There was a program later that evening which involved a band of contemporary church musicians. As they practiced, Cindy asked the drummer if she could "try it". Not expecting much I suppose, he turned over his sticks. Wow! Cindy broke into an extemporaneous performance that shocked everyone. She was like that. You never knew what mastery would show itself. Rest in Peace.

FRAN SILLS

Friend