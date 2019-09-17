

CYNTHIA LEWIS SMITH "ANN"



Cynthia "Ann" Lewis Smith was born on July 18, 1939 in Washington, DC. She died on September 10 in Denton Texas. She was a 1957 graduate of Western High School and a 40 year resident of Falls Church, VA.

Cynthia was most proud of being a mother. She worked as an executive secretary for many years eventually retiring from Hospice of Northern Virginia where she took extreme pride in the organization's mission.

She and her husband, Donald, lived in Micronesia during the late 1960's and early 1970's. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and the world.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald F. Smith. She is survived by her brother, Daniel Lewis of Little Washington, VA; sister, Nina Cruthirds of Kerrville Texas; her children, Kerry Smith Watts of Haslet, TX, Christopher L. Smith; and daughter-in-law, Angela Smith of Washington, DC, Jennifer L. Smith of Falls Church, VA; and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association ( LBDA.org ).

A service celebrating her life will be held on November 29 at 12 p.m. in Georgetown at Oak Hill Cemetery, 30th St and, St. NW, Washington, DC 2007.