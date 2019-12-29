Cynthia Erline Vines Wilkins
Cynthia E. Vines Wilkins passed on December 20, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA, married to Theodore Wilkins, Jr. 53 years until his death, she was loving mother to Theodore J. (TJ), Byron A, Gregory P, Jonathan W, Jacqueline B. (Charles) Cynthia M, Katrina A (Jackson), John D. and Deborah Austin-Miller. She leaves behind grands/great-grands, six siblings, brother/sisters-in-law, sons/daughters-in-law, relatives, friends, church family, longtime Petworth area/Taylor St neighbors. Services Thursday, January 2, 2020, St Augustine Church, 1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC. Wake 10 a.m., Mass 11 a.m. Burial 2 p.m. Quantico.