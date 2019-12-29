The Washington Post

CYNTHIA WILKINS

Service Information
Marshall-March Funeral Home - Washington Cathedral Chapel
4217 Ninth Street, N.W.
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-723-1250
Wake
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Augustine Church
1419 V St. NW
Washington, DC, DC
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St Augustine Church
1419 V St. NW
Washington, DC., DC
Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Quantico
Cynthia Erline Vines Wilkins  

Cynthia E. Vines Wilkins passed on December 20, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA, married to Theodore Wilkins, Jr. 53 years until his death, she was loving mother to Theodore J. (TJ), Byron A, Gregory P, Jonathan W, Jacqueline B. (Charles) Cynthia M, Katrina A (Jackson), John D. and Deborah Austin-Miller. She leaves behind grands/great-grands, six siblings, brother/sisters-in-law, sons/daughters-in-law, relatives, friends, church family, longtime Petworth area/Taylor St neighbors. Services Thursday, January 2, 2020, St Augustine Church, 1419 V St. NW, Washington, DC. Wake 10 a.m., Mass 11 a.m. Burial 2 p.m. Quantico.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
