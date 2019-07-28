Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. ALAN HENRY. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Kneeling Point Church La Plata, , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

HENRY D. ALAN HENRY On Friday, June 28, 2019, D. Alan Henry, loving husband, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 72. Alan (as his family and friends knew him) was born on June 11, 1947 to Paul and Mary Henry. He was the youngest of four siblings: Maura, Teddy and Paula. He attended De Matha High School followed by the University of Maryland and became a nationally known figure in criminal justice circles. Alan Henry spent his career fighting to help people who had been unjustly or improperly jailed. This began during the demonstration in Washington D.C. after the assassination of Martin Luther King, which led to working within the DC court system. He later became the executive director of the Pretrial Justice Institute, then known as Pretrial Services Resource Center. Alan spent many years "telling people who worked in courts, county government and pretrial services what he thought about the dismal state of pretrial justice in America", the Pretrial Justice Institute said in his death announcement. He was critical of some pretrial diversion programs for working only with defendants who were most likely to be successful and he spoke out against extensive drug testing in pretrial situations. His opposition to the use of money bonds decades ago made him a target, both professionally and personally, from the bail bonds industry. In 2003, he met his wife, Debbie, and when making plans to be married, decided to move to Los Angeles, California, where Debbie was based. He took this opportunity to coordinate the Models for Change initiative with the MacArthur Foundation. This initiative focused on juvenile justice and became the model for states all across the country. He also consulted with the Open Society, dealing with pretrial systems as far away as China. He had a passion for music. He and childhood friends Tim Murray and Randy Mason began playing in front of audiences in high school as The Prince Georgemen. His nieces and nephews still speak of his wonderful renditions of "Puff the Magic Dragon", a tradition at all family gatherings. He was known for his quick wit, his handsome smile and his loving spirit. He was simply a tremendous guy....and will be missed by all who knew him. Alan was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Maura and his brother Teddy. He is survived by his wife Debbie, his sister Paula, cousins Karen, David, Sara and Frieda, many loving nieces and nephews and his dog, Samantha. A life celebration will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Kneeling Point Church in La Plata, Maryland at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to DeMatha Catholic High School or the .

