D. Cynthia Quander Peters

December 21,1930 - August 21,2019



A native Washingtonian and dedicated member of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Edmund L Peters, Sr., and leaves behind five generations of mourners including her three children Edmund L. Peters Jr., Gregory M. Peters Sr. and Sharon Peters Martin, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grand-children, three great-great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law and a host of relatives and friends.

Services Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 4101 Norbeck Rd., Rockville, MD. Viewing 10 to 11 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.