

D. Dale Shoemaker (Age 72)



Passed away on September 10, 2019 in Bethesda, MD from injuries sustained in a fall. He was born on October 16, 1946 in Cullman, AL to D.G. and Goldie Shoemaker. Dale attended Auburn University where he majored in pharmacy before gaining his PhD in microbiology in 1976. While at Auburn he met Julie LaMar on a blind date arranged by his cousin Carol. Dale and Julie married in 1971. In 1976 Dale received a two-year post-doctoral fellowship to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, MD. He remained with the NCI until retiring in 2007. Dale was also a patient at the NCI when he suffered from a rare disease. His family is indebted to both his sister Virginia for being his stem cell donor and the NCI experimental transplant team for giving them an additional 15 years with him. In retirement Dale enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, rooting for the Washington Nationals, and reading. For the past 11 years he volunteered with the NIH National, Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years Julie; his daughters, Kate Pinard (Andy) and Brooke (Matt Phillips); his grandsons, Oliver and Theo Phillips; and his sister, Virginia Kretzschmar. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Patients at the NIH. No services are planned.