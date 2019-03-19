Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for D. MARSHALL DANNER.



D. Marshall Danner

(Age 40)



Marshall Danner passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center of a massive heart attack. He was 40 years old. He was a unique and talented individual and will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Services will be held March 25, 2019 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church in Arlington, VA. There will be a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. followed by a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marshall Danner Youth Mission Fund at Mt. Olivet or the Arlington Outdoor Education Association.

Marshall is survived by his parents, Dan and Bekki Danner of Arlington, VA; his brother Mike of Washington, DC; and his sister Laura of Falls Church, VA.