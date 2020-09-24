D. PATRICIA McCAW "Pat" (Age 89)
Of Wheaton, MD passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Born on June 22, 1931 in Camden, NJ, Pat was a loving wife of 48 years to the late Edward (The Judge) McCaw Jr. and eldest daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Nanny) Callahan of Ireland. The Matriarch of her family, she was surrounded at her death by close family including her younger sister, Kathleen Hargrove (Bill), her five children, Edward III (Veronica), Kenneth (Kathy), Maureen (Doug), Brian (Renee), Erin (Jeffrey), her 14 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.Pat's volunteerism and readiness to give her time to her beloved family and numerous charitable endeavors were second-to-none.From her work with the Literacy Council of Montgomery County, to her membership in numerous civic organizations, she was a tireless figure for many causes and social events over the years. She was an active member of the Wheaton American Legion Auxiliary Unit 268, the Fr. Rosensteel Council Maryknights (Silver Spring), the Irish American Club of Washington, DC, and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. Visitation at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Silver Spring on Saturday, September 26, at 11:30 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. Masks required. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Andrew Apostle School (https://standrewapostle.org/school/donations/
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services. www.colefuneral.com