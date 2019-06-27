D. VANCE ASHTON, JR.
passed away on June 17, 2019 Vance was the beloved husband of Mykelle Ashton; devoted father of Spencer Ashton and Siarra McCutchen; loving grandfather of Robert, Nathan and Kaydence; dear son of Ellen Ashton and the late Dubois V. Ashton Sr. Also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donaldson Funeral Home Chapel, 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . For a full obituary and online condolences please visit