HOLLOWAY DABNEY RAWLINGS HOLLOWAY On April 7, 2020 Dabney Rawlings Holloway died peacefully at home in Alexandria, Virginia, at age 96. She was the beloved wife of Admiral James L. Holloway III, US Navy (Retired), former Chief of Naval Operations (1974-78), who predeceased her on November 26, 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Lucy Holloway Lyon of Estero, Florida and Jane Meredith Holloway of Washington, DC, and grandson Graham Eynon-Holloway. A son James L. Holloway IV died in an automobile accident in 1964 while attending University of Virginia. Dabney was born in Norfolk, VA on November 9, 1923, to Admiral and Mrs. Norborne Rawlings, US Navy (Retired) of Norfolk, VA. As a Navy Junior, she attended a number of different schools due to her father's travels. Her high school years were spent at the Punahou School in Honolulu, Hawaii, and she graduated with distinction from Saint Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia. She was awarded a full scholarship for one year to Ogontz Women's College in Philadelphia, PA. After her freshman year, Dabney married Ensign James L. Holloway III on December 14, 1942 in the Bethlehem Chapel in National Cathedral in Washington DC, after his Naval Academy class graduated a year early because of World War II. Having grown up in a Navy family, Dabney was well prepared for the difficult life of a Navy wife, usually staying stateside with the children while her husband was at sea, but from 1972 - 1974, when Adm. Holloway was CINC Pacific Fleet, they lived on Yokosuka Naval Base, Japan, and traveled extensively throughout Asia. As the CNO's wife from 1974 - 1978, she advocated for better services for the military families who were often separated from their spouses because of sea duty. While official demands were often made on her, she maintained a low profile, preferring the garden and kitchen of whatever house she made home. Home was eventually the Annapolis, MD where she and Jim lived on the water and she had the garden of her dreams. She was involved with the restoration of the William Paca House, and other non-profits in Annapolis. She and Jim enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and in the Caribbean. Dabney kept in close touch with her father's family in Lawrenceville, VA where her father's sister, Lacey Virginia Hix, married Albertis Harrison who was elected Governor of Virginia and served from 1962-66. At the same time she remained close to her mother, Lucy Hix Rawlings, whose father had a strong Virginian heritage and made their home in Norfolk, VA where he rose to become chairman of the Board of Southern Railways. Dabney Holloway was a life-long Episcopalian, and a member of Grace Episcopal Church, in Alexandria, VA. In light of the current social restrictions, there will be no funeral service at this time. Donations in Dabney R Holloway's honor can be made to Hospice through Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church VA, 22042, or online at

