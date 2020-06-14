

DAGMAR McGILL

Dagmar McGill, a ground-breaking local history librarian and dedicated community service volunteer, died at 85 on June 1, 2020. She was a 37 year resident of McLean, VA. Since 2012, she resided in Los Angeles, CA. She held an MLS from UCLA, a BA in Spanish and German from Upsala College and attended Mount Holyoke on a scholarship. McGill was the City of Falls Church, VA 1996 Employee of the Year as the local history librarian at Mary Riley Stiles Library. She was nominated by the Falls Church Historical Commission for developing the first digital database of Falls Church history reference materials and making them available to the public. The database contains over 35,000 archival materials. It has been integral to the cultural and architectural history research of the City of Falls Church and the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. She retired from the library after 17 years in 1997. McGill volunteered her dedication to informing and helping the public at the Smithsonian Institution's Sackler Gallery, the National Park Service Wolf Trap Performing Arts Center and Washington Dulles Airport Traveler's Aid. She also worked as a Fairfax County, VA election officer at the Longfellow Precinct. When not helping people she enjoyed hiking, traveling and cars. McGill was a frequent participant in Capital Hiking Club trips. She traveled to all non-polar continents-Peru and Nepal her favorites. She had a passion for cars and drove from coast to coast eight times. McGill grew up in Union, New Jersey the daughter of German immigrants: a master machinist and a seamstress. She married her high school sweet heart, James McGill. She endured his four Vietnam War deployments as he became a decorated naval aviator. His naval career brought them to California and finally to the Washington, DC area. She was widowed at 42. For many years she cared for terminally ill family members. She is survived by devoted daughter, Alexandra "Sandy" McGill; son-in-law Pietro Frigerio; step-daughters Dawn and Vicki Tuttle; family and friends in the US and Germany. A memorial service is expected in fall 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the World Wildlife Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store