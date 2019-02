Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAISEY PERSON JONES.



Daisy Person Jones (82)



Daisy Person Jones of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, passed away on February 12, 2019. Daisy is survived by her daughter Stephanie Delores Jones and grandson, Michael Petty, II.

Viewing on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. Funeral at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Maryland National Memorial, 13300 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD.