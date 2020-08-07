1/1
DAISY DAWSON
DAISY MARY DAWSON  
Late of Lehigh Acres, Florida, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Daisy Dawson was born on April 28, 1927. Daisy will be dearly missed. She leaves to cherish her memories her sister, Ivy (Sylbourne); granddaughter, Shadaya; step grandson, Israel (Chucky); nephews, Larry, Harold, Bruce (Diedre); nieces, Jean, Cheryl, Judith, Marlene (Peter), Sharlene (Liscard); grandnieces, grandnephews, dedicated friend George and Iantha, and a host of other family members and friends. A service of celebration of her life was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, Silver Spring, Maryland. Burial followed afterwards at George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
