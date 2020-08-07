

DAISY MARY DAWSON

Late of Lehigh Acres, Florida, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Daisy Dawson was born on April 28, 1927. Daisy will be dearly missed. She leaves to cherish her memories her sister, Ivy (Sylbourne); granddaughter, Shadaya; step grandson, Israel (Chucky); nephews, Larry, Harold, Bruce (Diedre); nieces, Jean, Cheryl, Judith, Marlene (Peter), Sharlene (Liscard); grandnieces, grandnephews, dedicated friend George and Iantha, and a host of other family members and friends. A service of celebration of her life was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, Silver Spring, Maryland. Burial followed afterwards at George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD.



