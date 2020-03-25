

Daisy J. Malinosky



Mrs. Daisy Jeanette Malinosky, 98, a life-long resident of Brentwood, MD, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Fahrney Keedy Home and Village in Boonsboro, MD. She was the wife of 46 years of the late Joseph Malinosky from Scranton, PA. Daisy was born on October 6, 1921 in Washington DC, to the late R. Forest and Edith (Johnson) Whalen. Daisy was a longtime member of The Eastern Star, LAPGCVF&RA, and the Brentwood Fire Department/Ladies Auxiliary. Daisy enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds and going to social events held by the Ladies Auxiliary and the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Harry and John, and her sister, Annie (Freysz) Whalen. She is survived by her two daughters, Eydie Donohue and Dottie Murray (Bob). Daisy has six grand-children, 16 great grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The immediate family will have a private burial with a Celebration of Life Service that will be held at Gasch's Funeral Home, PA, 4739 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, MD at a later date.