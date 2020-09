DAISY QUEEN

Or Copy this URL to Share



DAISY BONDS QUEEN

DAISY DONDS QUEEN, RETIRED DCPS, tITLE I EMPLOYEE, ENTERED INTO ETERNAL REST ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 22, 2020, AT THE AGE OF 98. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER TWO LOVING DAUGHTERS, BETTE J. HYATER AND SHEILA I. J. POOLE, GRAND CHILDREN, GREAT and GREAT-GRAND CHILDREN AND MANY RELATIVES AND FRIENDS. A CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE WILL BE HELD WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 AT J. B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, 7474 LANDOVER ROAD, LANDOVER, MD 20785. Mrs. Queen maybe viewed from 9:30 A.M. until the service at 10:30 A.M. Live stream @jbjenkinsfuneralhome.com. LIMITED SEATING FOR SERVICE.



