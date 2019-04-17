Dale Robert Hauprich (Age 62)
On Sunday, April 14, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Cherished husband of Kate Hauprich, beloved father of Jenny and Michelle Hauprich, son of the late Bob and Paula Hauprich, brother of Don (Anne) Hauprich, uncle of Kelly (Justin) Fainter and Katrina Hauprich, and great-uncle of Eleanor Fainter. Also survived by mother-in-law Kass Ahlers, brothers-in-law Clarke (Chris) Ahlers and Mike (Lynn) Ahlers, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Saturday, April 20, 2019, for visitation from noon until time of service at 1 p.m. Contributions, in Dale's memory, may be made to the ALSA DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD, 20850 or online ALSinfo.org
.