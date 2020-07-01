DALE McCANTS
1947 - 2020
DALE TERESA GARNER McCANTS  September 25, 1947 - June 21, 2020  
Peacefully passed away at Holy Cross Hospital on June 21, 2020, after a battle with metastatic cancer. She is survived by her brother Robert Garner (Melanie Scott-Garner), four grandchildren, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and dear friends. While Dale's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. Family, friends, and others whose lives Dale touched are invited to a limited attendance, private viewing hour 10 to 10:30 a.m. (Service 10:30 a.m.) at Robinson Funeral Home, 1313 6th St. NW, Washington, DC on July 3, 2020. The family will invite you to join them for a memorial service in the future.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
