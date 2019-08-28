DALE RICHARD MENESTRINA
(Age 75)
Passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019 at his home in Germantown MD. Dale was born September 3, 1943 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Leo Angelo Menestrina and Mary Elizabeth Mahoney. After graduating from Hickman High School in Columbia, Missouri in 1962, he enlisted in the US Air Force
where he served for four years. Dale had a talent and passion for carpentry that started at a young age and continued through his career until his retirement as a carpenter from the US Dept. of Treasury. He loved sports, especially his Redskins, Terps and Nationals. He enjoyed bowling and often talked fondly about his years as a youth bowling coach in Laurel, Maryland. He had an appreciation for good music and enjoyed reading, paint by numbers, pixel puzzles, and telling stories, which were often exaggerated; his stories will be one thing we miss the most. He was preceded in death by both parents and his best friend and wife of 23 years, Faith Virginia Duvall. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Nora L. Cowen (Shawn) and Maria L. Menestrina; and six grandchildren Daniel, Caleb, Sarah, Elijah, Lily and Cindelle, all of North Carolina. In Maryland he leaves behind, a step-son, Paul Duvall, Jr. (Wendy); four granddaughters, Jacqueline, Cindy, Megan and Mya and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers, Leo Menestrina (Adrienne) and Larry Menestrina. Interment will occur at Forest Oak Cemetery in Gaithersburg, MD at a private family service.