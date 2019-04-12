DALE RAMBERG

DALE HOWARD RAMBERG (Age 68)  

Of Hyattsville, MD, died February 21, 2019 in Englewood FL; preceded in death by parents, Bill and Rose Ramberg, survived by sister Barbara Hill and brother William T. (Tom) Ramberg III. Dale served in Vietnam with US Marine Corps 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines (1967-71); worked as a diesel mechanic, truck driver, security guard; moved to Englewood, FL in 2005. Celebration of Life 3 p.m., Saturday, April 13 at Forcey Bible Church, 2130 E Randolph Rd, Silver Spring MD 20904. Online condolences:

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 12, 2019
