DAMIAN WILLIAMS

Minister DAMIAN L. WILLIAMS  

Peacefully passed on Friday, August 30, 2019. Son of the late Brenda J. Williams. He is survived by a son, Denim J. A. Freeman; his father, Rev. Samuel Simmons; three uncles, Isaiah Jr., Pastor Dennis Williams (Ruby) and Adrian Williams (Rhonda); four aunts, Lena Williamson (David), Arthalia Threat, Evang. Allie Watts and Missn. Armeda Williams; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. On Saturday, September 7, 2019 friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service 11 a.m. at Greater Deliverance COGIC, 441 Chaplin St., SE, Washington, DC. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.
 

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 6, 2019
