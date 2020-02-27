DAMITA R. SINKFIELD
Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Kirk Sinkfield; daughter, Chi'Quana Ann; siblings, Dana, Cheryl, Carla, Lynette, and Larry; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, February 21 Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m at Jericho City of Praise, 8501 Jericho City Dr., Landover, MD. On Saturday, February 29 a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Henry Funera Home, 510 Washington St., Cambridge, MD. Interment following at Airey's Cemetery, Cambridge, MD.