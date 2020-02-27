The Washington Post

DAMITA SINKFIELD (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Damita, was my sister/friend. Over 50 years of friendship. ..."
    - Karen Adebiyi
  • "Rest easy Mita. No more pain, you have your wings now. -Tee"
    - Taryn Kelly
  • "My prayers goes out to her and the family."
    - Jacquelyn Valentine
  • "So sorry Carla sending my prayers and condolences to you..."
    - Latresa Fryer
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Henry Funera Home
510 Washington St.
Cambridge, MD
Notice
DAMITA R. SINKFIELD  

Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Kirk Sinkfield; daughter, Chi'Quana Ann; siblings, Dana, Cheryl, Carla, Lynette, and Larry; five sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, February 21 Visitation 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m at Jericho City of Praise, 8501 Jericho City Dr., Landover, MD. On Saturday, February 29 a visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Henry Funera Home, 510 Washington St., Cambridge, MD. Interment following at Airey's Cemetery, Cambridge, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020
