

Dan Calistrat



Of Potomac, Maryland, passed away at home on February 14, 2020. He was born in 1930 in Romania, the son of Olga and Ionel and the brother of Mike and Irina. He immigrated to Israel in 1963 and then moved to Baltimore where he lived for 43 years before moving to Potomac. Dan was a Structural Engineer, a member of Mensa and a Life Master in bridge. He loved traveling, creating PowerPoints and solving math problems. Dan was preceded by his wife Bella. He leaves two children, Mona and Ruth, two grandchildren, Rachel and Abby, and his companion of seven years, Ellen Forman. A memorial service is planned for February 23, 2020.