The Washington Post

DAN FRIEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAN FRIEL.
Service Information
Loving Funeral Home
350 North Maple Avenue
Covington, VA
24426-1212
(540)-962-2283
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
American Legion Post 130
400 North Oak Street
Falls Church, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Dan Friel  

Mr. Dan Auburn Friel, age 81, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Northern Virginia.
He was born July 16, 1938 in Covington, the son of the late Dan O. Friel and Grace R. Friel of Falling Spring. He was a paratrooper in the US Army for three years, worked at Westvaco for a year then joined the Virginia State Police for nine years. He was a member of the State Police Association as well as the Falls Church American Legion #130. Alleghany Airlines hired him in 1969 as a copilot and after 27 years of service he retired as a captain. He served as Vice President of the Airline Pilots Association "Soaring Eagles" Group.
Mr. Friel is survived by a brother, Allen R. Friel, a very special friend, Barbara Pressley and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Friel was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Preston Friel and his sister, Linda Stewart Barnett.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 130, 400 North Oak Street, Falls Church, VA 22046, Saturday October 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.