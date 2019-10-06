

Dan Friel



Mr. Dan Auburn Friel, age 81, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Northern Virginia.

He was born July 16, 1938 in Covington, the son of the late Dan O. Friel and Grace R. Friel of Falling Spring. He was a paratrooper in the US Army for three years, worked at Westvaco for a year then joined the Virginia State Police for nine years. He was a member of the State Police Association as well as the Falls Church American Legion #130. Alleghany Airlines hired him in 1969 as a copilot and after 27 years of service he retired as a captain. He served as Vice President of the Airline Pilots Association "Soaring Eagles" Group.

Mr. Friel is survived by a brother, Allen R. Friel, a very special friend, Barbara Pressley and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Friel was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Preston Friel and his sister, Linda Stewart Barnett.

A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post 130, 400 North Oak Street, Falls Church, VA 22046, Saturday October 12 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.