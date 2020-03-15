

DAN HUSTVEDT



Dan Hustvedt passed away peacefully at his home in Annandale on December 8, 2019. He was a graduate of Annandale High School (1968) and Luther College in Decorah, Iowa (1972). He worked for many years for the VA Department of Transportation and kept his VDOT yard operating. He could fix anything: plows, salters, sanders, graders, all things that kept the roads, drains, and highways working and could operate any piece of equipment - car, truck, plow, backhoe, mower. He also enjoyed working on and rebuilding classic cars, especially his 1963 Caprice Classic convertible.

Dan was an animal lover. His dogs Buddy, Rondi, and Travis brought him great joy and returned his love. He was a talented gardener, guitar player and music lover. His knowledge of classic movies and all things military was encyclopedic, which made him unbeatable at Trivial Pursuits and Jeopardy. Most importantly, he spent many years providing loving care to his Mother - for which his family is eternally grateful. He was an all around good soul.

He is survived by his siblings Eric, Elin, Scott, Nancy and Casey. He was predeceased by his parents Jane and Erling Hustvedt of Annandale, VA. A private memorial celebration will be held in the future.