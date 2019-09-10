

Dana Kirwan Aladj



Of Front Royal, Virginia, Dana Kirwan Aladj, 59, passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2019. He is predeceased by his mother, Ruth Aladj, son of the late Mozayan Aladj (who died on August 16); and is survived by two sons, Justin Whitley of Denver, Colorado, and Quin Elson, of Richmond, Virginia; his brother, John Aladj (Shelby), of Virginia Beach, Virginia; as well as nieces Katie and Stephanie and nephew, Drew. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 13, at 1 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Highway, Fairfax, Virginia with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Washington-Lee Crew Boosters.