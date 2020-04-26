DANA DEE BIEHL (Age 73)
Passed peacefully April 7, 2020 from SCA caused by Agent Orange exposure. Dana was born June 7, 1946 in Boise, ID to Jean and CC Biehl. Dana graduated from Northern Arizona University (Delta Chi) and Arizona State University School of Law. He fought in Vietnam as a 1st Lt and Platoon Leader, earning four Bronze Stars
for Valor and a Purple Heart
. Dana joined the U.S. Department of Justice as an Honors graduate in 1974. In his 35 year career as a federal prosecutor, he worked on some of the largest narcotics, environmental crime, corruption, and terrorism cases of the times, traveling across the US and to over 60 countries. Dana is survived by his wife Deborah; daughters Amy (Demetri) and Holly (Justin); stepson Egan; grandchildren Emily, Ava, Bastian, and Lochlan; and brother Scott (Ruth). He was preceded in death by first wife Janet and twin brother Michael. Dana's ashes will be interred in Arlington National Cemetery.