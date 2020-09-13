DANA GOODIN

GOODIN Dana Renee Goodin Passed away unexpectedly August 28, 2020 at her home in Ames, IA. She was 33 years old. Dana grew up in Rockville, MD where she attended Green Acres School. Later Dana attended Miras International School in Almaty, Kazakhstan, after which she returned to Rockville and graduated from Richard Montgomery High School. Dana earned a B.A. in Fashion Merchandising from Marymount University in Arlington, VA and an M.A. in Fashion & Textile Studies from the Fashion Institute of Technology (SUNY) in New York City. While in NYC, Dana also worked as a textile conservator at St. John the Divine Cathedral, as an archivist for the Calvin Klein and Thom Browne fashion archives, and as a conservation assistant for the Museum at FIT. Dana was a PhD candidate in the Apparel, Merchandising, and Design Department at Iowa State University in Ames. She had completed most of her oral history research for her dissertation, "Identity Construction and Dress of Comanche Tribal Members in the 20th Century," and was working towards completion of her degree in Spring of 2021. At Iowa State University, Dana served as President of the Apparel Merchandising and Design Graduate Student Association, was a Member of the International Textile and Apparel Association Philosophical Mission Committee, and a Member of the American Institute for Conservation Textile Specialty Group. Dana was an active and contributing member of the Association of Tribal Archives, Libraries and Museums, International Textile and Apparel Association, American Alliance of Museums, Costume Society of America, American Institute for Conservation, and the Textile Society of America. In 2019, Dana received an Iowa State University Research Excellence Award "in recognition of outstanding research accomplishments," and also the Richard Martin Exhibition Award from the Costume Society of America. Dana was a proud member of the Comanche Nation. She was dedicated to the preservation of the Comanche language, history, and culture. She is the great, great, great granddaughter of the last Comanche Chief, Quanah Parker. Ever learning, Dana was an avid reader who enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, movies, musical theater, and intellectual discussion. She was politically active and fought to improve the world for marginalized people. Dana is survived by her devoted husband, Stephen Smith; her parents, Doug and Mary Goodin; her brother, Scott Goodin; two great aunts, and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and many friends. A celebration of life service will be held in Rockville, MD when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Donations in Dana's memory may be made to: The American Indian Law Center, Inc. https://www.ailc-inc.org
