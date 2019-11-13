The Washington Post

DANA GRABINER (1957 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANA GRABINER.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD 20722
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cheverly American Legion Hall
3608 Legion Dr.
Cheverly, DC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

DANA MAUREEN GRABINER  
December 3, 1957 - November 6, 2019  

Of Hyattsville, MD died on November 6, 2019. The cause of death was cancer of unknown primary origin. She was 61. She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Joseph Preston Atkins III, her children Samuel (18) and Dasha (16), her sister Kimberly Bayer of Wheaton, MD and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing at Ft. Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD on Friday, Novmeber 15, 2019 5 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, November 16, 2019 there will be visitation at Ft. Lincoln at 9:30 a.m., memorial service at 10:30 a.m. and a second-line parade with the Wild Anacostias Brass Band at 11:30 a.m. to the grave site. Following burial, join friends and family for a Celebration of Life from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Cheverly American Legion Hall, 3608 Legion Dr., Cheverly, MD. Dana was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up in Montgomery County, MD. She attended school at St. Catherine Laboure (Wheaton), Beverly Farm (Rockville), and St. Elizabeth (Rockville). She graduated from the Academy of the Holy Cross (Rockville) in 1975. She earned a B.A. from the University of Maryland and M.A. in Education from George Mason University. Dana moved to Prince George's County in the late 1970's and worked as a journalist for the Prince George's Journal, legislative aid to Councilman Stephen Del Guidice, and staffer at the Gateway CDC. She served since 2006 as an instructional designer at the U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security and Dept. of Agriculture. She lived in Mt. Rainier, MD from 1987 to 2009 before moving to Hyattsville. She was an avid horseback rider and an accomplished pianist, visual artist and performer. She was a member of the Wild Anacostias and led her own band, Swingset, writing and singing her own material (backed by her son and husband). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Dana's name to www.masmariposas.org/donate-now/ [masmariposas.org]. She was bright, beautiful and sassy
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon