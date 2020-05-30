DANA JO MERMELSTEIN
DANA JO KAHN MERMELSTEIN  
Dana Jo Kahn Mermelstein of Silver Spring and more recently of Bethesda, Maryland, died peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2020, two days before her 81st birthday. Dana Jo was predeceased by her husband of almost 60 years, Marvin, who passed away in October 2019. Dana Jo is survived by her three children, Roger Mermelstein (Amy), Evan Mermelstein (Missi) and Jill Lachter (Lou); her six grandchildren, Ryan, Sam, Ilana, Danny, Jake, and Hayley; her sister, Hermine Kahn; her brother, Jeremy Kahn; her sisters-in-law, Arlene Michaels and Lois Bialek (Jack); and her nieces and nephews. Dana Jo was born in Washington, DC. She graduated from Wakefield High School in Arlington, Virginia and graduated from the University of Miami in 1960, alongside her college sweetheart, Marvin. Dana Jo was an elementary school teacher in the Montgomery County school system and a second-grade teacher at the Washington Hebrew Congregation religious school for over 20 years. There will be a private ceremony for Dana Jo at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. There will be no immediate Shiva observance; however, the family expects to have a formal observance for Dana Jo this fall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kol Rinah Choir of Washington Hebrew Congregation, The Interfaith Council of Metropolitan Washington, or the charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2020.
