

DANA JEFFREY ORLOV



Dana Jeffrey Orlov died peacefully at the age of 68 at the Montgomery Hospice Casey House in Rockville, MD, on December 8, 2020, from complications of his treatment for acute myeloid leukemia. Born in Middleboro, MA, Dana lived the past 35 years in Potomac, MD. Dana graduated from the New Preparatory School, Cambridge, MA, in 1970 and earned a BA degree in art history from Boston University, Boston, MA, in 1975. To borrow from Henry David Thoreau, Dana marched to the beat of a different drummer. He worked in a variety of occupations throughout his life. Most recently that included dog sitter, landscaper, and property manager. His clients thought very highly of him and often became friends. He was an avid reader with an excellent vocabulary. His special interests were Egyptology, mysticism, and crop circles. Dana also had a deep and life-long affection for dogs. Dana was predeceased by his beloved parents Dr. Samuel and Mrs. Dorothy H. Orlov and is survived by: brothers Dr. Leland G. Orlov (Joan) of Wilmington, DE, and Robert D. Orlov (Gloria) of Potomac, MD; nephew Jeffrey W. Orlov; nieces Jill E. Orlov and Jennifer S. Teel; and numerous cousins. According to his wishes, Dana was cremated and his ashes will be scattered in places of special importance to him. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Dana's memory be made to or the Casey House. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.