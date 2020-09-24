1/1
DANA OSTERNDORF
1957 - 2020
DANA SUE OSTERNDORF  
Dana Sue Osterndorf, 63, of Silver Spring, MD, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Wytheville, VA.Dana was born on September 13, 1957 in Blacksburg, Va. to Logan Carl and Mary Vernon Osterndorf. She resided in Maryland for most of her life, but considered Virginia to be her true home. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in fashion merchandising from the University of Maryland, and Masters of Science degree from Virginia Tech in merchandising and marketing. Her merchandising interests lead her to a career working as a manager and buyer in the fashion retail industry. Later, she worked for 30 years at the Masonic temple in Washington, DC, reaching the position of office manager and executive assistant.Dana was an avid world traveler, visiting Antarctica, Galapagos Islands, and other exotic destinations. She was also a lover of animals and music, and some of her best times were spent at the family farm in Virginia. The PEO sisterhood also played a large part in her life, being a member since 1979.Dana was proceeded in death by her mother Mary, and father Logan, and survived by brother Dale.In lieu of flowers, a small contribution may be offered to the American Brain Tumor Association or Best Friends Animal Society in her honor.Graveside service Friday, September 25, 2020, 1 p.m. Sunrise Burial Park, Fairlawn, VA 24141.The Osterndorf family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sunrise Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
September 23, 2020
Our family was very sad to hear of Danas passing. Our happy memories of time spent with Dana will live in our hearts forever. Our condolences to Dale, Mimi, and other relatives / friends.
Brian Richards
