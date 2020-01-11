Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DANA SITNICK. View Sign Service Information Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home 254 Carroll St. NW Washington , DC 20012 (202)-541-1001 Send Flowers Notice



DANA ELAINE SITNICK

On Wednesday, January 8, 2020, DANA ELAINE SITNICK, of McLean, VA. Dana was born on January 15, 1944, in Tampa, FL, to Anita and Moe Katz. She was a 1966 graduate of Brandeis University with a degree in Sociology. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Robert Sitnick, in Waltham, MA. Dana had a long and distinguished career in human resources and retired as a senior executive with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in 2004. Her 37 year career spanned multiple federal agencies, most notably GSA and OPM. Dana was an avid supporter of the arts, a huge Washington Capitals Fan and season ticket holder since their inaugural season in 1974. She was a self-professed foodie and semi-professional cook. Dana was a longtime member of the Kansas City BBQ Society and judged 150 BBQ competitions over 14 years. She was also the newsletter editor and long time member of the American Institute of Wine and Food (AIWF) and a member of the DC Food and Beverage Collective (DCFBC). Dana studied in Italy with famous chef and author, Giuliano Bugialli. In addition to her devoted husband, Dana is survived by her cousins Barbara (Bruce) Feldacker, Scott Bormaster, Judy Bormaster Hart and Don Bormaster, her brother-in-law, Alan Sitnick and nephews, Ron (Beth), Len (Kirsten) and Ken (Dora) Sitnick, great-nephews, Ben and Daniel, great-niece, Noï¿½ï¿½l and extended family members Beverly and Tim Trushel. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Charlotte Katz. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the www.act.alz.org. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

