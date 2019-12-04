

DANA JEANNE SNYDER



Passed away in the early hours Thanksgiving morning, November 28, 2019 with her beloved husband, Jack, at her side.

She bravely endured the devastating effects of rheumatoid arthritis for over sixty years with grace and uncommon courage. Dana was born in Washington, DC in 1954 to Preston and Jeanne Caruthers. She was raised and lived most of her life in Arlington, Virginia. A bright inquisitive soul, an avid reader, a natural beauty and an athlete, despite her diminutive size and health concerns. She was a cheerleader and tennis player. Attended Yorktown High School and Georgetown University where she studied to become a nurse. Her first marriage produced two sons, Justin and Preston Miller. She had a career as a nurse, followed by a second 25 year career in real estate management. She retired in 2004, but continued to dedicate her energy and brilliance to philanthropic and political causes she valued. Dana travelled all over the world in her lifetime and also, made it a priority to keep her body strong to enable her to recover from the never ending surgeries her degenerating joints required. In all, she was intuitive, generous, sensitive, loving and kind which resulted in her being cherished and dear to many, as she was their friend, confidant, and sagacious advisor.

She shared over 35 years of devout love with her husband, Jack Snyder. She was always happiest surrounded by "her boys", and in recent years, treasured being "Mimi" to her seven grandchildren. Dana is survived by her husband, Jack Snyder; son Justin Miller (Laura Miller), son Preston Miller (Morgan Miller); father Preston Caruthers; brother Stephen Caruthers (LouAnn Caruthers), brother John Creasy (Kit Creasy), sister Lynn Shadyac (Richard Shadyac - deceased), sister Lisa Dawson (Porter Dawson); and caregiver Lydia Motanya. She was extremely proud of her seven grandchildren, Phoebe Miller, Clementine Miller, Bo Miller, Reese Miller, Harper Miller, Wyatt Miller and Hudson Miller.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Murphy Funeral Home 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, VA. Services will be held on Sunday, December 8 at 2 p.m., at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 2609 N. Glebe Road, Arlington, VA.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to: Virginia Hospital Center Foundation, 1701 N. George Mason Drive, Arlington, VA 22205,

https://vhcfoundation.com/give/