Service Information Money and King Funeral Home 171 Maple Avenue W Vienna , VA 22180 (703)-938-7440

TUCKER Dana D. Tucker Passed away on July 11, 2019 following a courageous, two-year battle with cancer. She was born in Newton, NJ to David and Daryl Holley on April 26, 1964. At three, her parents returned to her father's hometown, Pottsville, PA where Dana grew up. In 1982, her senior year at Pottsville Area High School, she was recruited by the FBI to work as a stenographer at their headquarters in Washington, DC. Two weeks after her high school graduation she found herself working in the Organized Crime (OC) Section of the FBI's Criminal Investigative Division (CID). At that time, the OC Section was one of the most dynamic components at FBI headquarters handling the FBI's recently established international counter narcotics jurisdiction. Recognizing her work ethic, attention to detail and keen intellect, her supervisors sent her to train as an analyst. Ultimately, she became the lead analyst for the FBI's Organized Crime Information Systems Program. In 1983, her future husband, Bill Tucker, was reassigned from the local DC office to the Bureau's Legal Counsel Division. The majority of the legal work with which he was tasked involved supporting CID, and specifically, the OC Section. He had almost daily contact with the agents in that section, but never failed to notice the beautiful young woman who would be his wife. At a St. Patrick's Day party in 1984 Bill asked Dana out to dinner, and that was the start of a 35-year romance. Dana and Bill were married on July 1,1989 spending their honeymoon in Virgin Gorda, BVI. In November of 1992, Bill was transferred to the Houston, TX office and Dana resigned and accompanied him on his new assignment. They purchased their first home in The Woodlands, TX, and Dana turned it into a welcoming place for family, friends and neighbors. She loved Texas; its people and its distinct culture. Sadly, their sojourn in the Lone Star state was cut short when Bill was promoted and reassigned back at headquarters in DC. They settled in Potomac Falls, VA where Dana again set out to create a home where all were welcome. But in 1996 tragedy struck. Dana's closest relative and dearest friend, her brother, United States Marine Corps Pilot, Captain David J. Holley, Jr. went missing during a training flight over the Atlantic Ocean. Capt. Holley and his weapons officer, Capt. Anthony Y. Slick took off from their base in Beaufort, SC on March 7th and never returned. The remains of Capt. Holley and Capt. Slick were never recovered and, despite an exhaustive search, there was no trace of their F-18 Hornet. In 1997, Dana began pursuing a degree in psychology, graduating with honors, from George Mason University in 2002. An outstanding cook she was a great friend to her family, neighbors and former FBI colleagues. Dana and Bill loved to travel. They visited Ireland, Britain, France, Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic and a number of spots in the Caribbean. The highlight of each year was their September vacation in Duck, NC. In addition to her parents, Dana is survived by her sisters, Donna Mates, and Dee Parrish and her brother, Douglas Holley and sister-in-law, Nadine Holley. She also leaves behind her beloved nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren. Dana was a true animal lover. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her memory can do so by making a donation to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. A Celebration of Life is being planned. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com

