Dando Belmondo Cellini was born in Turin, Italy in 1944. He died on December 28, 2018. Dando came to the United States in 1949. He attended De La Salle High School in New Orleans, LA where he received distinction as state champion on the debate team. He then attended Dando Belmondo Cellini was born in Turin, Italy in 1944. He died on December 28, 2018. Dando came to the United States in 1949. He attended De La Salle High School in New Orleans, LA where he received distinction as state champion on the debate team. He then attended Tulane University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts cum laude with honors in English, as well as his doctoral degree from the Tulane University School of Law. Dando dedicated his life to the study and practice of law: as a private practitioner he won a unanimous landmark victory before the US Supreme Court in 1981, and he taught Law classes at Tulane Law School before spending the latter half of his career in public service. From January 1995 until his passing on December 28, 2018, he worked for the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division, where he helped implement antitrust code throughout the world, traveling extensively and working closely with governments in Romania, South Africa, and India. In 1997 Dando was awarded the Antitrust Division Award of Distinction. Dando Belmondo Cellini wore many hats: he was a Veteran of the US Air Force, a dedicated attorney, teacher, mentor, husband, father and grandfather. Though he lived happily in DC for many years, he was in many ways a quintessentially New Orleans gentleman. He took great pleasure in every lane of his life: music, art, food, cocktails, places, history, great stories; he truly appreciated the smart, funny, and good people who understood how special it was to live with joy and good humor. His kindness and appreciation for the texture of life was a gift to all who knew him. Dando was married to Sue Anna Moss on May 26, 1969 until her death in 2010. He is survived by his sisters Chiara and Laura, his sons Lorenzo and Peter, their wives Stephanie and Tess, and four grandchildren, Gia, Leo, Emmett and Lola. He will be deeply missed and loved forever. Services were previously held.

